Clayton Expansion Project – Week 16 Update

by | Oct 19, 2021 | News

Our fibre expansion project is coming along nicely. With the weather starting to cool off, the teams are eager to get our customers up and running!

Our team started pulling fibre on Wolf Grove Road last week, and will continue this step this week.

This week, we are also scheduled to start trenching on Lakeland Lane.

Are you wondering if you will be able to have a fibre network connection at your home? For more information, please contact:

We’re Hiring!

Are you or someone you know, looking for a job? We are always looking for field technicians! We are also currently looking for help with remediation in Clayton. If you or someone you know is interested, send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca

