Clayton Expansion Project – Week 16 Update

Our fibre expansion project is coming along nicely. With the weather starting to cool off, the teams are eager to get our customers up and running!
Our team started pulling fibre on Wolf Grove Road last week, and will continue this step this week.
This week, we are also scheduled to start trenching on Lakeland Lane.
Are you wondering if you will be able to have a fibre network connection at your home? For more information, please contact:
- Jason Riddick, Residential Sales Manager, jriddick@corp.storm.ca
- Or fill out the form at https://storm.ca/clayton/
We’re Hiring!
Are you or someone you know, looking for a job? We are always looking for field technicians! We are also currently looking for help with remediation in Clayton. If you or someone you know is interested, send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca
As always, don’t forget to follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn
CONTACT US
Head Office
1760 Courtwood Crescent
Ottawa, ON K2C 2B5
TOLL-FREE: 1-866-257-8676
Rediscover Customer Service.
HOURS OF OPERATIONS
Support Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-9pm
Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm
Sales Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
Billing Hours:
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
BUSINESS SERVICES
RESIDENTIAL SERVICES
TERMS OF SERVICE | PRIVACY POLICY | CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY POLICY | ACCESSIBILITY | VOIP 911 TERMS
© Copyright 2021 Storm Internet | All Rights Reserved.