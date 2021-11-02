Clayton Expansion Project – Week 18 Update

The team was ready to go last week to continue on the project. Even though we did manage to pull some fibre, we did run into a few delays during the week. Due to the rainy weather, we were unable to work. However, the real setback was when we had our equipment vandalized.

Unfortunately, when our equipment is vandalized or stolen, it can delay the team by a few days, depending on how serious the issue is. If you are aware of any vandalizations that happened to our machinery on October 27-28th, please give Michel a call at 613-567-6585, ext. 250.

On a more positive note, our Marketing team was out in Clayton last week, documenting our fibre pull. Keep an eye out for more content coming your way soon!

If you have any images of the team working on the project, send them to shetherington@corp.storm.ca to be featured on our social media!

This week’s image comes from local resident, Peter Foisey. Thank you Peter for your submission!

