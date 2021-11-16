Clayton Expansion Project – Week 19 Update

We’re into November, and the teams are continuing to work every day to get new customers connected to the fibre network. Thankfully the weather has been great for this time of year, so we have not been experiencing weather delays.

Last week, the Storm team was able to trench a total of 2km. The team was unable to pull or splice.

This week we will be completing the area we were on last week before moving onto the next.

As mentioned last week, our machinery was vandalized about 2 weeks ago, and our pylons were stolen in late summer/early fall. When our equipment is vandalized or stolen, it unfortunately delays the process. Pylons are also in place for everyone’s safety, both staff and the public. If you know anything about the vandalizations that happened at the end of October, please contact Michel at 613-567-6585 ext. 250.

If you have any images of the team working on the project, send them to shetherington@corp.storm.ca to be featured on our social media!

We’re Hiring!

Are you or someone you know, looking for a job? We are always looking for field technicians! We are also currently looking for help with remediation in Clayton. If you or someone you know is interested, send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca

As always, don’t forget to follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn