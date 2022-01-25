Bainsville Tower Update

Join the Storm Internet team to learn more about our project in Bainsville, and what that means for you! Members of the Storm Internet team, along with our CEO, Birket Foster, will be joining to answer questions you may have about processes, services, and anything else!

This project is partially funded by CENGN (the Centre of Excellence for Next Generation Networks).

When: Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022

Time: 7-8 PM EST

You will be able to sign up for the session mid-February. More info to come.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Samantha Hetherington

Marketing Specialist

shetherington@corp.storm.ca

We hope to see you there!