Bainsville Tower Update
Join the Storm Internet team to learn more about our project in Bainsville, and what that means for you! Members of the Storm Internet team, along with our CEO, Birket Foster, will be joining to answer questions you may have about processes, services, and anything else!
This project is partially funded by CENGN (the Centre of Excellence for Next Generation Networks).
When: Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022
Time: 7-8 PM EST
You will be able to sign up for the session mid-February. More info to come.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Samantha Hetherington
Marketing Specialist
shetherington@corp.storm.ca
We hope to see you there!
