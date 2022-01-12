North Lancaster Community Update

Join the Storm Internet team to learn more about our project in North Lancaster, and what that means for you! Furthermore, our CEO, Birket Foster, will be joining to answer any questions you may have about processes, services, and anything else!

This project is partially funded by CENGN (the Centre of Excellence for Next Generation Networks).

When: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022
Time: 7-8 PM EST
Click here to register.

You will be sent an invite to the webinar within 1 business day.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Samantha Hetherington
Marketing Specialist
shetherington@corp.storm.ca

We hope to see you there!

