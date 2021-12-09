North Lancaster Tower Informational Session
Join the Storm Internet team to learn more about our project in North Lancaster, and what that means for you! Furthermore, our CEO, Birket Foster, will be joining to answer any questions you may have about processes, services, and anything else!
This project is partially funded by CENGN (the Centre of Excellence for Next Generation Networks).
When: Wednesday, December 8th
Time: 6-7 PM EST
Click here to register.
You will be sent an invite to the webinar within 1 business day.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Samantha Hetherington
Marketing Specialist
shetherington@corp.storm.ca
We hope to see you there!
Missed the event? No worries! You can now watch the full webinar!
