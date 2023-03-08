Ottawa Valley Farm Show

Storm Internet will be at the Ottawa Valley Farm Show, at the EY Centre from Tuesday, March 14th to Thursday, March 16th 2023.

Come stop by and say hi! Find out how we can help you created customizable solutions that suit the needs of your business. Or maybe you are looking for some more information about residential Internet. We can help with that also.

We’re at booth 3108.

For more information, visit the OVFS website.

See you there!

14

March 2023
9 AM – 5 PM EST

15

March 2023
9 AM – 7 PM EST

16

March 2023
9 AM – 4 PM EST

