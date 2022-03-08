White Lake Community Discussion
We have been contacted by residents in the White Lake area who are interested in receiving faster speeds within the community. We need to know exactly how much demand there is, and where, and there are multiple nodes in the area.
Do go over a business case with the White Lake Community, we are holding a virtual community discussion on March 16th. We encourage those in the White Lake area to attend – you can take this opportunity to ask the team any questions you have regarding upgrades!
When: Wednesday, March 16th, 2022
Time: 7-8 PM EST
To let us know you are interested in receiving faster speeds, and to sign up for the virtual community discussion, click here.
We hope to see you there!
