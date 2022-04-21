White Lake Community Update

by | Apr 21, 2022 | Events

A satellite image from Google Earth of current customers of Storm Internet on White Lake.

Join the Storm Internet team as we go over the solution for bringing upgrades to the community of White Lake.

When: Wednesday, April 27th, 2022
Time: 7-8 PM EST

Click here to register. You will receive a Google Meeting invite within 1 business day.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Samantha Hetherington
Marketing Specialist
shetherington@corp.storm.ca

We hope to see you there!

