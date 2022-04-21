White Lake Community Update
Join the Storm Internet team as we go over the solution for bringing upgrades to the community of White Lake.
When: Wednesday, April 27th, 2022
Time: 7-8 PM EST
Click here to register. You will receive a Google Meeting invite within 1 business day.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Samantha Hetherington
Marketing Specialist
shetherington@corp.storm.ca
We hope to see you there!
