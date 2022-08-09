Angella Goran’s Five Cycling Safety Tips

Advice from a pro.

“Safety is my middle name. It’s the rule of the road if you want to ride,” Angella Goran.

Did you know that according to StatsCan, poor road safety plays a factor in one in three cycling fatalities? With a 15 year proficient cycling career, competitive athlete Angella Goran has some useful information when it comes to bike safety.

Angella Goran’s Safety Tips:

    • Wear a helmet and make sure it fits properly. Only 39 per cent of men and 46 per cent of women are likely to wear a helmet, says StatsCan. 
    • Be seen. “You have to wear bright colors, especially in low light conditions,” says Goran. 
    • Carry your cell phone and ID. Belt bags are a good, lightweight option to carry your identification/cell phone. If you need help, having these items will be a lifesaver. 
    • Bring water for your ride. “We always say ‘stay hydrated’, but if you’re out on the road for a few hours, thirst is a real performance killer,” says Goran. 
    • Ride with traffic, never against it. Cyclists are 3.6 times more likely to have an accident when driving against traffic. Where possible, stick to a bike lane.

    Information provided https://caaneo.ca/blog/auto/safety-tips/

