“We have been extremely pleased with their competent, timely, and cost-effective performance. Very good speeds by rural standards and outages are uncommon. The help desk is proactive and often aware of issues before we even report them.”

The reliable internet service from Storm Internet has been instrumental in several of Sevita’s key achievements. It has facilitated the seamless launch of new soybean varieties and supported ongoing projects critical to genetic research and development. The enhanced connectivity ensures that upcoming projects, such as the expansion into new non-GMO markets and continued development of GMO traits, will be supported by robust and uninterrupted internet service.

At Storm Internet, we are proud to partner with Sevita International Corp, a true pioneer in the agricultural industry. Our commitment to providing reliable, fast internet services helps businesses like Sevita grow and connect with their communities more effectively. Together, we are sowing the seeds for a more productive and sustainable future in agriculture.