BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:
Sevita International Corp
Situated in the rich agricultural lands of Inkerman, Ontario, Sevita International Corp stands as a beacon of innovation in the agriculture sector. With a proud history stretching back over 25 years, Sevita is dedicated to boosting the profitability and sustainability of Canadian farmers. Through its own Sevita Genetics, the company develops high-yielding soybean seeds with both non-GM and advanced GMO traits. This diverse lineup ensures that every seed meets the highest quality standards, providing growers with the solutions needed to enhance their yields and achieve greater returns. Sevita’s commitment to excellence and innovation continues to position it as a leader in Canadian agriculture.
Sevita International Corp relies on Storm Internet’s Commercial Wireless 100/100 Mbps service and Storm Internet’s networking and dark fiber solutions to keep all there buildings connected. The connectivity supports Sevita’s extensive research and genetic development activities, ensuring constant communication and data transfer across its rural facilities. Michael S., a manager at Sevita, remarks,
“We have been extremely pleased with their competent, timely, and cost-effective performance. Very good speeds by rural standards and outages are uncommon. The help desk is proactive and often aware of issues before we even report them.”
The reliable internet service from Storm Internet has been instrumental in several of Sevita’s key achievements. It has facilitated the seamless launch of new soybean varieties and supported ongoing projects critical to genetic research and development. The enhanced connectivity ensures that upcoming projects, such as the expansion into new non-GMO markets and continued development of GMO traits, will be supported by robust and uninterrupted internet service.
Discover the innovative world of Sevita International Corp and learn how they’re advancing Canadian agriculture. Visit their website and follow them on Facebook stay updated on the latest developments and opportunities.
At Storm Internet, we are proud to partner with Sevita International Corp, a true pioneer in the agricultural industry. Our commitment to providing reliable, fast internet services helps businesses like Sevita grow and connect with their communities more effectively. Together, we are sowing the seeds for a more productive and sustainable future in agriculture.
MORE POSTS
Business Spotlight Kemptville
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT Kemptville LiveHosted annually at the scenic Kemptville Campus, the Kemptville...
Smart Farms, The Future of Agriculture
The Future of Agriculture How Smart Farms are Revolutionary the Industry Welcome to the...
Fixed Wireless Internet Access Webinar
Fixed Wireless Internet AccessClick on the link below to watch our fourth online webinar...
CONTACT US
Head Office
1760 Courtwood Crescent
Ottawa, ON K2C 2B5
TOLL-FREE: 1-866-257-8676
Rediscover Customer Service.
HOURS OF OPERATIONS
Support Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-9pm
Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm
Sales Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
Billing Hours:
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
BUSINESS SERVICES
RESIDENTIAL SERVICES
TERMS OF SERVICE | PRIVACY POLICY | CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY POLICY | ACCESSIBILITY | VOIP 911 TERMS
© Copyright 1996-2024 Storm Internet Services | All Rights Reserved.