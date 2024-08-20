Hosted annually at the scenic Kemptville Campus, the Kemptville Live Music Festival is a highlight of the local cultural calendar, drawing around 19,000 attendees. Known for its eclectic lineup, the festival has featured renowned acts like Blue Rodeo and Melissa Etheridge, creating a dynamic atmosphere that appeals to a wide range of music lovers. Backed by approximately 280 devoted volunteers and strong local business support, the festival is a homegrown event that embodies the community spirit of Kemptville. The festival offers 4 days of live music, camping, food trucks, and craft brews. It not only celebrates great music but also enhances regional growth and community bonding making it a quintessential experience for residents and visitors alike.

For the past eight years, Storm Internet has been a crucial partner in bringing seamless connectivity to the festival grounds. This year, we equipped the venue with a robust 100/100 wireless connection distributed to five key areas including the admittance entrance, RV park, management trailer, and VIP sections. This connectivity has been instrumental in streamlining operations from ticket scanning to vendor transactions.