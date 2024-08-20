BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
Kemptville Live
Hosted annually at the scenic Kemptville Campus, the Kemptville Live Music Festival is a highlight of the local cultural calendar, drawing around 19,000 attendees. Known for its eclectic lineup, the festival has featured renowned acts like Blue Rodeo and Melissa Etheridge, creating a dynamic atmosphere that appeals to a wide range of music lovers. Backed by approximately 280 devoted volunteers and strong local business support, the festival is a homegrown event that embodies the community spirit of Kemptville. The festival offers 4 days of live music, camping, food trucks, and craft brews. It not only celebrates great music but also enhances regional growth and community bonding making it a quintessential experience for residents and visitors alike.
For the past eight years, Storm Internet has been a crucial partner in bringing seamless connectivity to the festival grounds. This year, we equipped the venue with a robust 100/100 wireless connection distributed to five key areas including the admittance entrance, RV park, management trailer, and VIP sections. This connectivity has been instrumental in streamlining operations from ticket scanning to vendor transactions.
With Storm Internet’s dependable service, Kemptville Live has significantly improved its operational capabilities, handling thousands of digital interactions smoothly throughout the event. This enhancement in digital infrastructure has allowed the festival to expand its reach and efficiency, providing a better experience for attendees and participants alike. The ongoing partnership with Storm is set to introduce more innovative solutions in future editions, promising even greater successes.
Don’t miss out on next year’s Kemptville Live Music Festival! Visit their website https://www.kemptvillelivemusicfestival.com/ to grab your tickets. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for real-time updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more.
At Storm Internet, we are proud to support and grow alongside the Kemptville Live Music Festival. Our commitment to providing reliable and high-quality internet services ensures that both the festival and its community can thrive together, celebrating music and unity each summer. Here’s to many more years of making big things happen in small towns!
