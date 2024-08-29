BRINGING RELIABLE INTERNET TO LOCAL FAIRS 

Summer fairs are a staple of local culture, bringing communities together to celebrate, connect, and have fun. At Storm Internet, we’ve been thrilled to play a part in making these events run smoothly with our reliable internet. From Kemptville Live and other local community fairs, our internet services have been a crucial part of making these events a success.

Tailored Solutions for Outdoor Events

At Storm Internet, we understand that outdoor events like fairs can be challenging when it comes to connectivity. That’s why we’ve been dedicated to providing top-notch internet services tailored specifically for these occasions. Our offerings include wireless internet, mobile hotspots, portable towers, and security cameras, all designed to meet the unique needs of these bustling events.

Why Reliable Internet Matters at Fairs

Imagine a busy fairground with thousands of visitors, vendors, and performers. Reliable internet is essential for keeping everything running smoothly. Our services support a range of crucial functions. For instance, event organizers use our internet for ticket sales and check-ins, cashless payments with point-of-sale (POS) systems. Digital signage also benefits from our high-speed connection, helping to keep attendees informed and engaged.

This summer, we were thrilled to support a variety of local fairs, such as Kemptville Live, Merrickville Fair, South Mountain Fair, Chesterville Fair, Almonte Fair, and the Capital Fair. For over a decade, Storm Internet has proudly been the go-to provider for Bluesfest and Folk Fest, consistently delivering top-notch connectivity. Each event came with its own unique challenges, and we were fully prepared with tailored solutions to meet every need.