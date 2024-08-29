BRINGING RELIABLE INTERNET TO LOCAL FAIRS
How Storm Internet Keeps Events Connected
Summer fairs are a staple of local culture, bringing communities together to celebrate, connect, and have fun. At Storm Internet, we’ve been thrilled to play a part in making these events run smoothly with our reliable internet. From Kemptville Live and other local community fairs, our internet services have been a crucial part of making these events a success.
Tailored Solutions for Outdoor Events
At Storm Internet, we understand that outdoor events like fairs can be challenging when it comes to connectivity. That’s why we’ve been dedicated to providing top-notch internet services tailored specifically for these occasions. Our offerings include wireless internet, mobile hotspots, portable towers, and security cameras, all designed to meet the unique needs of these bustling events.
Why Reliable Internet Matters at Fairs
Imagine a busy fairground with thousands of visitors, vendors, and performers. Reliable internet is essential for keeping everything running smoothly. Our services support a range of crucial functions. For instance, event organizers use our internet for ticket sales and check-ins, cashless payments with point-of-sale (POS) systems. Digital signage also benefits from our high-speed connection, helping to keep attendees informed and engaged.
This summer, we were thrilled to support a variety of local fairs, such as Kemptville Live, Merrickville Fair, South Mountain Fair, Chesterville Fair, Almonte Fair, and the Capital Fair. For over a decade, Storm Internet has proudly been the go-to provider for Bluesfest and Folk Fest, consistently delivering top-notch connectivity. Each event came with its own unique challenges, and we were fully prepared with tailored solutions to meet every need.
Spotlight on Kemptville Live
Let’s take Kemptville Live as a prime example. This year, we provided a robust 100/100 wireless connection, which was distributed to five different spots across the event grounds. This connection was used at various critical locations, including the admittance entrance for scanning tickets, the RV park for pass management, POS systems, and the management trailer. Our internet also supported staff connectivity, VIP guest access, and entertainer access.
The Advantage of Local Expertise and Support
Our commitment to reliable connectivity is crucial, especially in outdoor settings where traditional internet solutions might struggle. By ensuring that every corner of the event site had access to high-speed internet, we helped make Kemptville Live a seamless experience for both organizers and attendees.
One of the greatest benefits of working with Storm Internet is our local expertise and support. As a company deeply rooted in the community, we understand the unique needs of local events and provide personalized support that larger providers simply can’t match. Our goal is to contribute to the community’s cultural and economic vitality, and supporting local events is a key part of that mission.
Partner with Storm Internet for Your Next Event
By choosing Storm Internet, you’re not just getting a service provider—you’re partnering with a team that cares about your event’s success. Our reliable event internet solutions are designed to keep everything connected, so you can focus on what really matters: creating memorable experiences for your guests.
If you’re planning a fair or any other outdoor event and need dependable internet solutions, look no further than Storm Internet. We’re here to make sure your event runs smoothly and connects everyone involved, from attendees to vendors.
Contact us today and let’s discuss how we can help make your next event a standout success!
