Climbing to New Altitudes to Bring you the Highest Quality Internet

The team is hard at work to bring Bainsville high-speed Internet and we anticipate client installation to begin in July!

Did you know that our new tower is considered a guyed mast? A guyed mast depends on diagonal tensioned cables, otherwise known as guy wires, attached to the ground for stability. At 200ft, our tall, thin tower does have the strength to stand unsupported. Last week, our field technicians hit the important guy wire milestone in the installation process!

Our friends over at Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN), also stopped by for a visit to check out our progress.

Through funding from CENGN’s Next Generation Network Program, Storm Internet has been able to actualize its goal of providing access to high-speed network connectivity in the South Glengarry Township.

Our tower in North Lancaster has recently been completed. It offers speeds of up to 50 Mbps down/10 Mbps up for the area. Storm is already available to start taking customers.

If you are interested in receiving service in North Lancaster, fill out the form to request a site survey here: https://storm.ca/north-lancaster/

If you’re interested in receiving our services in Bainsville, fill out the form and a residential sales team member will reach out: https://storm.ca/bainsville/

We’re Hiring!

We are currently looking for full-time field technicians in Ottawa/Chesterville. For more information and how to apply, head to: https://storm.ca/careers/