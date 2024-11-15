At Storm, we are committed to keeping you connected and informed about matters relating to your account.

While Canada Post and the Labour Union continue talks, here are some tips to avoid late those nasty late payment fees.

Take advantage of Storm’s Self-Serve Portal

Customers who receive and / or pay their monthly bills by paper mail could be impacted by a postal disruption. To help you manage your account, we encourage you to switch to online billing, if you haven’t done so already. It’s an easy, convenient, and secure way to view and pay your bills without relying on paper mail. Visit our customer online portal and make the switch today.

Amount Owing

We will continue to e-mail or mail paper invoices to you as per your preferences but if you need an updated balance owing in order to make a payment, please contact Customer Support at 613-567-6585 or toll free at 1-866-257-8676 or by creating a ticket by filling in our form at https://storm.ca/support/.

Payments

Through your bank: Storm is set up for Internet/Online and Telephone Banking with all major banks in Canada. To set Storm up as a “Payee,” you will need your Storm account number which is located at the top of your previous invoices.

You can also pay your bill in person at a bank or through an automatic teller machine (ATM). You will need the remittance stub (the bottom portion of your bill below the dotted line) to make a payment on your account. Please keep in mind that payments made through a bank may take 2-3 business days to be processed by Storm.

Credit Card: To take advantage of the added security features, we encourage our customers to set up automatic credit card payments through Storm’s portal however to facilitate payments during the postal disruption, clients may arrange to make a one-time credit card payment by calling into Storm’s Billing department at 613-567-6585 or toll free at 1-866-257-8676.

In Person: Clients who regularly pay by cheque may deliver or courier their payment to our office in Ottawa (near Maitland and Highway 417) at: 1760 Courtwood Crescent Ottawa, ON K2C 2B5.