Canada Post Disruption
At Storm, we are committed to keeping you connected and informed about matters relating to your account.
While Canada Post and the Labour Union continue talks, here are some tips to avoid late those nasty late payment fees.
Take advantage of Storm’s Self-Serve Portal
Customers who receive and / or pay their monthly bills by paper mail could be impacted by a postal disruption. To help you manage your account, we encourage you to switch to online billing, if you haven’t done so already. It’s an easy, convenient, and secure way to view and pay your bills without relying on paper mail. Visit our customer online portal and make the switch today.
Amount Owing
We will continue to e-mail or mail paper invoices to you as per your preferences but if you need an updated balance owing in order to make a payment, please contact Customer Support at 613-567-6585 or toll free at 1-866-257-8676 or by creating a ticket by filling in our form at https://storm.ca/support/.
Payments
Through your bank: Storm is set up for Internet/Online and Telephone Banking with all major banks in Canada. To set Storm up as a “Payee,” you will need your Storm account number which is located at the top of your previous invoices.
You can also pay your bill in person at a bank or through an automatic teller machine (ATM). You will need the remittance stub (the bottom portion of your bill below the dotted line) to make a payment on your account. Please keep in mind that payments made through a bank may take 2-3 business days to be processed by Storm.
Credit Card: To take advantage of the added security features, we encourage our customers to set up automatic credit card payments through Storm’s portal however to facilitate payments during the postal disruption, clients may arrange to make a one-time credit card payment by calling into Storm’s Billing department at 613-567-6585 or toll free at 1-866-257-8676.
In Person: Clients who regularly pay by cheque may deliver or courier their payment to our office in Ottawa (near Maitland and Highway 417) at: 1760 Courtwood Crescent Ottawa, ON K2C 2B5.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
In the event of a postal disruption am I still responsible for paying my bill?
Yes, even during a postal disruption you are still responsible for keeping your accounts up to date to avoid late payment charges. During a postal disruption, do not mail your payments to Storm Internet. There are many options available to pay your bill:
- Online banking or Telephone banking
- At the ATM or in person at most financial institutions
- Sign up for automated payments using Storm’s customer online portal at https://portal.storm.ca/login.
- By making a one-time credit card payment by calling us at 613-567-6585
Important: Remember to have your account balance and account number from a previous bill handy.
If I don’t receive a bill by mail, how can I find out my account balance and due date?
If you haven’t received your bill by paper mail, you can access it by registering for our customer online portal, at https://portal.storm.ca/login.
You can also sign up for online billing to access your bills online. You will receive an email notification whenever a new bill is ready for viewing and payment.
Customer Service representatives are also available to provide you with your account balance and due date.
I am already registered for automated payments. Will this impact my monthly withdrawals?
No, there will be no impact to your withdrawals.
I pay my internet bill by cheque. How can I do this if there is a postal disruption?
If you pay by cheque, there are several alternate payment methods available to you. With your account number (from a previous bill) and current account balance you can pay:
- Online banking
- In person through your financial institution
- By making a one-time credit card by calling us at 613-567-6585
I am already an online billing customer. Will I still receive my bill and notification?
As an existing Storm online billing customer, your account will not be impacted. As usual you will receive an email when your bill is ready for viewing.
