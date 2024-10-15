At Storm Internet, we’re always looking for ways to improve our services, contain costs and positively impact the environment., We’re excited to announce that starting November 15, 2024, we’ll be transitioning to paperless invoices. Some of the benefits of this shift and your options, should you prefer to stick with paper invoices, are as follows:

The Benefits of Going Paperless

Going paperless isn’t just about convenience; it’s about making things easier and more efficient for you while also being mindful of the environment. Here are some of the top benefits of switching to paperless invoices:

Eco-Friendly: By reducing paper usage, we’re conserving valuable resources and cutting down on waste. Going paperless helps us minimize our carbon footprint, and when more businesses and people make this shift, it creates a positive ripple effect for the planet. Convenience and Accessibility: With paperless billing, you’ll receive your invoices directly in your email. No more waiting for the mail or worrying about misplaced bills! You can easily access your invoices anytime, anywhere, on your preferred device. Plus, keeping your records organized becomes much simpler when they’re all in one digital place. Streamlined Billing Process: Paperless invoices help streamline the billing process, meaning quicker and more efficient service for you. You’ll get your invoices faster, and it’s easier to track payments, set up automatic payments, and manage everything directly from your inbox. Reduced Costs: While we’re absorbing the cost of mailing paper invoices, it does add up. By going paperless, we’re able to allocate resources more efficiently—ultimately allowing us to continue improving our infrastructure and services for all our customers.

Your Options If You Prefer Paper Invoices

We understand that some customers may prefer to keep receiving paper invoices. That’s perfectly okay! If you’d like to continue with paper billing, you can still do so, but there may in some instances be a small fee of $1.25 per invoice to cover the cost of mailing. To keep paper invoices, simply reach out to our support team at 1-866-257-8676, and we’ll set everything up for you.

We appreciate your support as we take this important step towards sustainability. Together, we can make a positive impact while making things a little easier for you!