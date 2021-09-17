Storm Internet is in Barrie, Ontario!

Back in fall of 2019, we were given the opportunity to provide wireless Internet to the waterfront of Barrie, Ontario, specifically between Heritage Park and 205 Lakeshore Drive. Those who are walking along the waterfront, or spending the day at the beach, are able to connect whenever they want to the Storm engineered and installed wireless Internet . This was made possible by provisioning 20 access points across approximately 2km along the shoreline. The project was very successful, with many users connecting every single day. This was phase one of the project.

Phase two was set to take place in the summer of 2020, which was to install wireless Internet access on Dunlop Street W and E. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this phase was delayed. Thankfully, as active cases began to decrease and vaccines became more widely available, we were able to get a team to Barrie in July 2021 to start back up.

The Storm team on site – two of our Field Technicians, Arndt and Carson, and our Network Specialists, Bob and Louie – made the journey from Ottawa to Barrie to get things going again, spending a total of four days there.

They began at City Hall, where they upgraded the services and node in order to increase bandwidth for the additional infrastructure. Once completed, the team moved onto starting their work on Dunlop St W and Dunlop St E, installing an additional 5 access points along the road, providing wireless Internet access on the street. In total, they installed Wi-Fi over approximately a 1 km stretch down Dunlop St W and E.

After a few days of installing equipment and testing, we are pleased to announce that free Wi-Fi is available to those on Dunlop St, in the area of Bayfield Street. This has been an ongoing project over the past two years, and Storm is happy to be able to provide Barrie with the wireless network connections they need.