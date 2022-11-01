Black Friday 2022

It’s November, which means Black Friday is coming up!

If you sign up for our residential services in the month of November, you will receive a free activation (valued at $49.95) with a one-year commitment, valid with new DSL and cable customers only.

When filling out the form, be sure to use the promo code BlackFriday2022! Check out our cable and DSL packages here 👉 https://storm.ca/residential-internet/

What are you waiting for!? Make sure you are prepared this holiday season with a reliable, high-speed internet connection⚡

Man sitting down with a laptop on his lap. One hand is supporting the laptop and the other hand is typing.

Thanksgiving 2022

by | Oct 4, 2022

Thanksgiving 2022In recognition of Thanksgiving 2022, all our offices will be closed on Monday,...

