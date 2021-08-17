Clayton Expansion Project – What Have we Been up to?

Over the past couple of weeks, the Storm team has been working their way through Clayton, Ontario, to provide residents with a Fibre to the Home connection. Here’s a recap of what’s been going on over the past three weeks:

Our trenching team has been working on trenching Clayton road for the past two weeks. They’re nearing the final stages of trenching for this section of road, hoping to finish up this process by the end of this week.

Bowland road began a few weeks back, where the team trenched approximately a total of 7km. Last week, the fibre was pulled.

Ramsay Concession 3C is where we started the whole project back in July, and has now moved onto fibre splicing over the past week.

This is what we can expect to see this week:

Our team will start trenching on 3B and 4C.

We will continue working on Clayton Road, pulling fibre through the conduit.

Our technicians will be starting home drops on Bowland Road.

We have started trenching on Wolf Grove. We have currently put this on hold as we continue to work on other roads in Clayton.

In total, we are excited to say we’ve placed a total of 7,342 m of conduit in the ground.

Our Street Team

Last week, we had a few team members out in Clayton going door-to-door to spread the word about expanding our fibre network. All of the feedback we received was all positive, and all the potential customers we met were all wonderful people! We are more than happy to get out into our communities to spread the word about what’s going on with Storm Internet.

You may see our marketing team out there a few times, getting some pictures of the construction on the different roads. Feel free to say hello if you spot us!

Be on the Lookout!

It has come to our attention that a few weeks back, there have been a number of pylons that disappeared from our site on Wolf Grove Road.

These pylons are in place for everyone’s safety. Storm blocks off any construction sites with these pylons to prevent someone from getting injured. If you see these pylons on the side of the road during off hours, please leave them.

Description: orange pylons with the Storm logo painted on them (see image). If you know what happened to them, or have any information, please contact us at 613-567-6585 you can let people know that we have a “no questions asked” return policy, we just want to keep everyone safe.

We’re Hiring!

Here at Storm we are always looking for new people! We are currently hiring some Field Technicians. We will also need to have a few people for remediation in the Clayton area. If you or someone you know is interested, please send us your cover letter and resume to hr@corp.storm.ca

Visit our careers page here to stay up-to-date on any job postings that become available.

