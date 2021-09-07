Clayton Expansion Project – Week 10 Update

The summer has flown by and we are already one week into September, and we are progressing nicely on our fibre expansion project in Clayton, ON. We started back in July and are expected to go until mid-November, 2021.

Since the start of the project, we have worked on many roads, including Ramsay Concession 3C, Bowland Road, and Clayton Road. But what have we been working on over the past week?

Last week, we began the process of trenching down Tatlock Road, between Galbraith and Short.

Over the past week, we’ve been making great progress on Clayton Road, where we began pulling fibre. This phase is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

We’ve been making great progress since the beginning of the project. To date, there is a total of 11.9km trenched, 3.4km of fibre pulled, and 2.6km spliced.

Next up, we’ll be pulling fibre on 4C and 3B.

