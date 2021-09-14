Clayton Expansion Project – Week 11 Update

We’re already halfway through September, which means we are officially halfway through the project. We have gotten a lot of work done over the past couple of months,

and we look forward to having more customers connected every week.

Last week, the trenching process continued on Tatlock Road, and will be finished this week. Also, the fibre has been pulled in the conduit on all of Clayton Road, 3B and 4C and is ready to be spliced!

This week, the team will begin trenching on Clayton Lake Road and pulling the pull strings through the conduit on Wolf Grove Road. We connected an additional 5 households, bringing our total to 15 connections to date.

This week, our totals on the project are 11.2 km trenched, 5.7 km pulled, and 3.1 km spliced.

Other News

As mentioned before, our pylons were stolen off Wolf Grove Road a few weeks ago. The pylons are there to ensure everyone’s safety. Storm blocks off any construction sites with these pylons to prevent someone from getting injured. If you see these pylons on the side of the road during off hours, please leave them.

Storm is continuing to look for some new hires. We’re looking for some Field Technicians, as well as someone who is qualified to help with remediation in Clayton. If you or someone you know is interested, please send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca

