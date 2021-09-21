Clayton Expansion Project – Week 12 Update

We are getting closer to the end of the project, and we are continuing to work hard every day to keep the project moving along. Thankfully, Mother Nature has been on our side so far – and we’re hoping it stays that way this week!

Last week was a busy week for the Storm team in Clayton. We were able to make great progress on splicing, completing Clayton Road, 3C and 4B. The team also began and completed trenching on Clayton Lake Road and Tatlock Road, and will be starting to pull the fibre through the conduit on Clayton Lake Road this week.

To date, our totals on the project are: 14 km trenched, 5.7 km pulled, and 5.7 km spliced.

Are you wondering if you will be able to have a fibre network connection at your home? For more information, please contact:

Jason Riddick, Residential Sales Manager, jriddick@corp.storm.ca

Fill out the form at https://storm.ca/clayton/

We’re Hiring!

Are you or someone you know looking for a job? We are always looking for field technicians! We are also currently looking for help with remediation in Clayton.

If you or someone you know is interested, send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca

