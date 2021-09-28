Clayton Expansion Project – Week 13 Update

It’s almost October, and we are already 13 weeks into the project! It’s hard to believe we started this project back in July. We’re looking forward to connecting more customers to the fibre network in the upcoming weeks.

This week, our team is continuing to work on Wolf Grove Road. The trenching crew will be out working on the last part of Wolf Grove, which is just under 1 km past 12th Concession.

Our fibre pulling team is continuing to pull on Clayton Lake Road. Once they finish up there, the next step is to start pulling on Wolf Grove – this is expected to start mid/end of this week.

To date, our totals on the project are: 14 km trenched, 6.5 km pulled, and 5.7 km spliced.

