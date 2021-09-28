Storm.ca > News & Events > Clayton Expansion Project – Week 13 Update

Clayton Expansion Project – Week 13 Update

September 28, 2021Category: News & Events

It’s almost October, and we are already 13 weeks into the project! It’s hard to believe we started this project back in July. We’re looking forward to connecting more customers to the fibre networkHand hole installed on the side of the road in Clayton, Ontario. in the upcoming weeks.

This week, our team is continuing to work on Wolf Grove Road. The trenching crew will be out working on the last part of Wolf Grove, which is just under 1 km past 12th Concession.

Our fibre pulling team is continuing to pull on Clayton Lake Road. Once they finish up there, the next step is to start pulling on Wolf Grove – this is expected to start mid/end of this week.

To date, our totals on the project are: 14 km trenched, 6.5 km pulled, and 5.7 km spliced.

Are you wondering if you will be able to have a fibre network connection at your home? For more information, please contact:

We’re Hiring!

Are you or someone you know, looking for a job? We are always looking for field technicians! We are also currently looking for help with remediation in Clayton. If you or someone you know is interested, send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca 

