Clayton Expansion Project – Week 15 Update

October 12, 2021Category: News & Events

Waterfront beside the Clayton General Store. The water is calm, and clouds are reflecting off the water.

As the cool weather slowly makes its way here, our team is continuing to push through and are staying on top of things to get this project completed.

Last week, we finished pulling on Tatlock Road, and we started on Wolf Grove Road, where we were able to pull 1 km.

We made great progress last week, with our totals on the project now: 14.6 km trenched, 10.3 km pulled, and 9.3 km spliced.

Are you wondering if you will be able to have a fibre network connection at your home? For more information, please contact:

We’re Hiring!

Are you or someone you know, looking for a job? We are always looking for field technicians! We are also currently looking for help with remediation in Clayton.If you or someone you know is interested, send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca

