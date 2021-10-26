Clayton Expansion Project – Week 17 Update

Due to some inclement weather last week, we unfortunately ran into a few unexpected issues, and we were unable to continue to pull fibre on Wolf Grove Road, or begin trenching onLakeland Lane.

This week, the team will be working on pulling on Wolf Grove Road, and trenching on Lakeland Lane. We will be working efficiently and effectively to make up for any lost time.

We’re Hiring!

Are you or someone you know, looking for a job? We are always looking for field technicians! We are also currently looking for help with remediation in Clayton. If you or someone you know is interested, send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca

As always, don’t forget to follow us on social media!

LinkedIn