Clayton Expansion Project – Week 21 Update

Last week, the team was able to complete pulling fibre on Wolf Grove Road. They also competed pulling the last of the private roads!

This week, the team will be focusing on trenching on 12C and splicing everything that was pulled last week.

As a reminder, our machinery was vandalized about 3 weeks ago, and our pylons were stolen in late summer/early fall. When our equipment is vandalized or stolen, it unfortunately delays the process. Pylons are also in place for everyone’s safety, both staff and the public. If you know anything about the vandalizations that happened at the end of October, please contact Michel at 613-567-6585 ext. 250.

If you have any images of the team working on the project, send them to shetherington@corp.storm.ca to be featured on our social media!

We’re Hiring!

We are currently hiring for two field techs – one in Ottawa, and one in Chesterville. To learn more about the positions and to apply, visit our careers page!