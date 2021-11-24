Clayton Expansion Project – Week 21 Update

by | Nov 24, 2021 | News

Last week, the team was able to complete pulling fibre on Wolf Grove Road. They also competed pulling the last of the private roads!

This week, the team will be focusing on trenching on 12C and splicing everything that was pulled last week.

As a reminder, our machinery was vandalized about 3 weeks ago, and our pylons were stolen in late summer/early fall. When our equipment is vandalized or stolen, it unfortunately delays the process. Pylons are also in place for everyone’s safety, both staff and the public. If you know anything about the vandalizations that happened at the end of October, please contact Michel at 613-567-6585 ext. 250.

If you have any images of the team working on the project, send them to shetherington@corp.storm.ca to be featured on our social media!

We’re Hiring!

We are currently hiring for two field techs – one in Ottawa, and one in Chesterville. To learn more about the positions and to apply, visit our careers page!

CONTACT US
Head Office

1760 Courtwood Crescent
Ottawa, ON K2C 2B5

TOLL-FREE: 1-866-257-8676

Rediscover Customer Service.

 

HOURS OF OPERATIONS

Support Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-9pm
Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm

Sales Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm

Billing Hours:
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

COMPANY

Our Story
Our Community
Careers
Contact Us

NEWS & EVENTS
Press Releases
Resources
Events

BUSINESS SERVICES

Internet for Business
Networking for Business
IT for Business
IoT for Business
Industries Served

RESIDENTIAL SERVICES

Residential Internet
Home Phone

TERMS OF SERVICE   |   PRIVACY POLICY  |  CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY POLICYACCESSIBILITY  VOIP 911 TERMS

© Copyright 2021 Storm Internet Services |  All Rights Reserved.