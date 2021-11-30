Clayton Expansion Project – Week 22 Update

The race is on to get as much completed before the snow starts to come as we can!
This week the team was in Lanark Highlands and was able to complete trenching on 12C.
All private roads in Clayton are completed and live!
If you have any images of the team working on the project, send them to shetherington@corp.storm.ca to be featured on our social media!
We’re Hiring!
We are currently hiring for two field techs – one in Ottawa, and one in Chesterville. We are also hiring for a Warehouse Technician in Ottawa. To learn more about the positions and to apply, visit our careers page!
