Clayton Expansion Project – Week 23 Update

The Clayton Team has been working hard to get things wrapped up before the ground gets too cold.
Last week, another 1 km of trenching was completed by the trenching team.
This week we will be trenching Wolf Grove and starting to trench some more home drops!
If you have any images of the team working on the project, send them to shetherington@corp.storm.ca to be featured on our social media!
We’re Hiring!
We are currently hiring for three field techs – one in Ottawa, one in Chesterville, and one in Perth. To learn more about the positions and to apply, visit our careers page!
