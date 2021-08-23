Clayton Expansion Project – Week 8 Update

It’s hard to believe that we’re already two months into this expansion project! Over the past two months, we’ve worked on multiple roads in the Clayton area, including Bowland, Clayton, and Tatlock Roads. We’re continuing to move forward and start trenching on new roads. Here is the latest updates:

Last week on Clayton Road, our fibre pulling team pulled the fibre pull string through the conduit. This means the next step in this process is pulling the fibre through, which will be worked on this week.

Also happening this week, we are beginning to trench on 4C and 3B.

Back at the beginning of July, the first road we started the project on was Ramsay Concession 3C. The trenching and pulling fibre is all completed. This means that we are starting to connect the first round of customers to fibre to the home this week! We are happy to have so many loyal customers in the Clayton area, and we can’t wait to start connecting more customers to the new fibre network.

The Street Team is Back!

Last week, we had another street team in the area, spreading the word of delivering fibre to the area. We spent lots of time talking with the community, and were happy to hear that there is plenty of excitement among the homeowners of the area. There have been a few questions that have come up to us about certain processes and pricing. We are working to answer those questions for you as soon as we can. Keep your eyes peeled – we will make a blog post with answers when they become available!

Other News

We mentioned last week that some of our pylons used on site were stolen off Wolf Grove Road a few weeks back. If you know what may have happened to them, please don’t hesitate to contact us! The pylons are there to ensure everyone’s safety. Storm blocks off any construction sites with these pylons to prevent someone from getting injured. If you see these pylons on the side of the road during off hours, please leave them.

Storm is continuing to look for some new hires. We’re looking for some Field Technicians, as well as someone who is qualified to help with remediation in Clayton. If you or someone you know is interested, please send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca

As always, don’t forget to follow us on social media!