Easter Holiday Closure 2022

by | Apr 12, 2022 | News, Press Release

In recognition of this year’s Easter Holiday weekend, we will be closed on Good Friday, April 15th, and Easter Sunday, April 17th.

Client Services will be open on Saturday, April 16th, from 9 AM to 5 PM, and re-open for regular business hours on Monday, April 18th.

Network and on-call services will operate as normal.

Wishing you a joyous Easter and a glorious spring!

CONTACT US
Head Office

1760 Courtwood Crescent
Ottawa, ON K2C 2B5

TOLL-FREE: 1-866-257-8676

Rediscover Customer Service.

 

HOURS OF OPERATIONS

Support Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-9pm
Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm

Sales Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm

Billing Hours:
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

COMPANY

Our Story
Our Community
Careers
Contact Us
Complaints & the CCTS

NEWS & EVENTS
Press Releases
Resources
Events

BUSINESS SERVICES

Internet for Business
Networking for Business
IT for Business
IoT for Business
Industries Served

RESIDENTIAL SERVICES

Residential Internet
Home Phone

TERMS OF SERVICE   |   PRIVACY POLICY  |  CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY POLICYACCESSIBILITY  VOIP 911 TERMS

© Copyright 1996-2022 Storm Internet Services |  All Rights Reserved.