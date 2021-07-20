Expanding our Fibre Network in Clayton, ON: Week Three Update

We’re already halfway through July, and the Fibre expansion project in Clayton is coming along nicely. Week two was a success, and now it’s onto week three.

Week one started on Ramsay Concession 3C, where we began trenching to place the conduit into the ground, with a total distance of 1174 m.

Last week, the conduit on Ramsay Concession 3C was completed, and we’ve started to install the fibre backbone. This step will take approximately a week to complete. Once this phase is finished, splicing the fibre cables will begin. We are anticipating splicing the fibres will begin at the end of this week.

We’ve also started the process on Wolfgrove Road from Concession 1 to 12th Line. Trenching here has started, where the next step is putting in the conduit. This stage is anticipated to be completed by the end of next week.

