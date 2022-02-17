Family Day Holiday 2022

In recognition of Family Day, Storm Internet’s team will be celebrating this important day with our families. Please note that all of our offices will be closed on Monday, February 21st, 2022, including our Client Services department. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022.

On Saturday and Sunday prior to the holiday, our Client Services will be available from 9AM – 5PM. Emergency and on-cal services will operate as normal.

Have a wonderful long weekend!

