Happy Holidays from the Storm Internet Team!

by | Dec 16, 2021 | News

Happy Holidays

In recognition of this years holiday season, our office hours will be on a reduced schedule on the following days:

Friday, Dec. 24: offices closed, Client Services will be available 9AM-noon
Saturday, Dec. 25: offices closed, Client Services will NOT be available
Sunday, Dec. 26: offices closed, Client Services will NOT be available
Monday, Dec. 27: offices closed, Client Services will be available 9AM-noon
Tuesday, Dec. 28: offices closed, Client Services will be available 9AM-noon
Wednesday, Dec. 29: offices open regular business hours
Thursday, Dec. 30: offices open regular business hours
Friday, Dec. 31: offices closed, Client Services will be available 9AM-noon
Saturday, Jan. 1: offices closed, Client Services will NOT be available
Sunday, Jan. 2: offices closed, Client Services will be available 9AM-noon
Monday, Jan. 3: offices open regular business hours

We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!

