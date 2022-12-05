Storm’s Holiday 2022 

A Christmas red ball in a tree with stars and lights

We all look forward to gathering and celebrating the holidays with friends and family. Please note that Storm’s offices will be operating on the following holiday schedule:

Friday, December 23rd: Open 8am – 12pm. Client services will be available in the morning only.

Saturday, December 24th: Offices closed. Client services will be available from 10am – 2pm.

Sunday, December 25th: Offices closed. Client services will NOT be available.

Monday, December 26th: Offices closed. Client services will be available from 10am – 2pm.

Tuesday, December 27th: Offices closed. Client services will be available from 10am – 2pm.

Wednesday, December 28th: Offices open (sales: 8am – 4pm, billing: 9am-5pm, support: 8am – 9pm)

Thursday, December 29th: Offices open (sales: 8am – 4pm, billing: 9am-5pm, support: 8am – 9pm)

Friday, December 30th: Open 8am – 12pm. Client services will be available in the morning only.

Saturday, December 31st: Offices closed. Client services will be available from 10am – 2pm.

Sunday, January 1st: Offices closed. Client services will NOT be available.

Monday, January 2nd: Offices closed. Client services will be available from 10am – 2pm.

Tuesday, January 3rd: Back to normal hours after the holidays!

Emergency and on-call services will operate as normal.

 

Wishing all of our clients, staff, and their families joy, love, peace, and happiness this holiday season, and all the best in the New Year!

