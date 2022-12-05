Storm Closed for Holiday Luncheon 2022
Storm Internet will be closing on Thursday afternoon, December 15th, 2022, at 12 PM for our staff holiday luncheon. Our offices, as well as customer service will be closed for the afternoon.
Customer service will return and be available again from 5 PM – 9 PM.
Emergency and on-call services will operate as normal.
Should you need to contact us, give us a call at 613-567-6585 to leave a message or send us an email at support@storm.ca.
Thank you for your understanding!
The Storm Internet Team
