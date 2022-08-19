A Beginners Guide to: The Internet of Things

“If we had computers that knew everything there was to know about things – using data they gathered without any help from us – we would be able to track and count everything, and greatly reduce waste, loss, and cost. We would know when things need replacing, repairing, or recalling, and whether they were fresh or past their best.” – Kevin Ashton

The Internet of People

The Internet we are traditionally used to is the product of people. It is a digital fabric that has been woven into the lives of all of us, with its main job being to connect people, thus The Internet of People.

The Internet of Things (IoT)

The official definition explains that “The IoT is a network of physical devices that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies that connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the internet.”

However, what does that even mean? Well, if the traditional Internet is the network meant to connect people. Then the IoT is the network meant to connect objects aka “things,” thus The Internet of Things. This “Internet” is used to share information provided by “things” embedded with stuff like data or sensors.

Example of “things” connected to the IoT:

Smartphones

Fitbits

Thermostats

Dog Collars

How IoT is Changing the World

The IoT is a lot more powerful than just connecting everyday gadgets. In recent years there has been a rise in new industrial IoT products like tools, machines, appliances, etc. This innovative technology will revolutionize the world around us.

Examples of new IoT trends impacting the world:

Smart Cities

Smart homes, buildings, arenas, etc.

Autonomous vehicles

Artificial intelligence

Connective technologies (5G, WiFi 6…etc)

These IoT products are also reconstructing the way most industries are run. In the past, industries have relied on machine-to-machine communication for wireless automation and control. Now, with the help of new IoT technologies, industries can access an advanced layer of automation. This has directly resulted in new and more efficient business models being created, which has allowed companies to create more revenue.

Examples of new industrial IoT products:

Smart robotics

Wearable IoT (smart glasses for factory workers, smartwatches for health care workers.)

Track and trace sensors

Predictive machinery

Self-driving tractors

Intelligent logistics

As you can see, the IoT has the power to change the world. In fact, the IoT will be one of the main pillars of the 4th industrial revolution, also known as Industry 4.0.

If you are interested in how Storm can help your business implement IoT business solutions, click here.