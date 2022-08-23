Labour Day Long Weekend 2022
In recognition of this year’s Labour Day long weekend, all of our offices will be closed on Monday, September 5th, 2022. Client services will be unavailable on this day.
All of our departments will reopen for business on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
On Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday, September 4th, client services will be available from 9 am – 5 pm.
Emergency and on-call services will operate as normal.
We wish everyone a safe and happy September long weekend!
