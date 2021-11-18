UCI 1-Hour World Record Attempt

What is there to know about Angella? Well, she is an outgoing and driven woman from Ottawa, Ontario. Her time is devoted to sports, business, and spending time with the local community. Angella founded the company SokJok, a social enterprise where sock sales become a sustainable leadership tool in supporting our youth programs in schools, teams and organizations. After SokJok, she then became the first female founder of a Neobank in Canada, TAPanGO Technologies Inc., specializing in financial services and insurance for anyone in sports at all levels and events. She also does consultations in marketing and communications for health, wellness and fitness.

Angella has been part of the competitive sporting world for over 15 years, competing in events for rowing, triathlons, and currently cycling. She has a passion for sports, and wants to encourage women and young girls to compete in sports!

“My mission is to encourage and create opportunities for more women and young girls to compete in the sport of cycling, whether it be recreationally or competitively.”

By participating in this event, Angella is hoping to not only break the record, but hopes to inspire women and young girls around the world that anything is possible when you put your mind to it!