Small Business Week 2022

This week is Small Business Week, and we wanted to take a moment to say a few things to help celebrate small businesses (a bit of a longer post than normal!)

Storm Internet’s journey all started back in June 1996 and have grown to become a hybrid fibre/wireless internet service provider. We’ve expanded both our residential and commercial client base, throughout Ottawa and the surrounding area in south-eastern Ontario. Our product portfolio has also been growing over the years, delivering a variety of services, including fibre, wireless, DSL, cable and VoIP among many other things.

As a local, small business, we have a commitment to each and every one of our customers to provide the best quality service we can. We have three local offices: Ottawa, Perth, and Chesterville. We don’t base our customer service/support calls overseas; every customer service rep is based out of one of our three offices and is part of our local community.

We have a presence in the community – you may have seen us at Hope Volleyball, Ottawa Bluesfest, Kemptville Live, the South Mountain Fair, and the Glengarry Highland Games. We’ve also connected businesses in a variety of industries, including restaurants and automotive suppliers, and many other small businesses where we have had the opportunity to provide a solution.

During the pandemic, we helped many start to work and learn from home by providing upgraded services at over 200 points of presence without government subsidy or raising rates. We made 50 mbps down/10 mbps up service available at over 40 locations, for hundreds of households and small businesses.

Every year, because of you, our customers, we are able to continue expanding our footprint in Ontario to provide communities with the reliable, high-speed internet you deserve.

We want to take a moment to thank all the staff who has been a part of the Storm Internet team over the years. Because of everyone’s dedication to our customers and the evolution of technology, we have continued to grow as a business and a team.

And a HUGE thank you to all our past, present, and future customers for helping us get to where we are today. We would not be here without your continued support over the past 26 years.