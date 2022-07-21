Storm Internet is on TikTok!

Storm joins new social media platform

  Storm Internet is finally on TikTok! Stay tuned for added content every week.

With the amount of work Storm has been getting, it was time for a few additions to its family. One department to grow was marketing.

With the help of two new interns, marketing has been able to focus on expanding Storm’s social media presence. There are already videos up for you to enjoy.

Curious about what the view is like at the top of one of Storm’s Internet towers? What about a day in the life of the CEO? Follow Storm on TikTok for content that is sure to entertain.

TikTok: @storminternet

Don’t forget to follow us on our other social media accounts!

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn & YouTube

TikTok logo on a pink, blue and purple water colour background.

