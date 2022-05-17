May Long Weekend
In recognition of this year’s Victoria Day long weekend, all of our offices will be closed on Monday, May 23rd.
Offices will re-open for telephone support on Tuesday, May 24th. Please note that our Client Service Representatives will be available on Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd, from 9 AM – 5 PM.
Emergency and on-call services will operate as normal.
CONTACT US
Head Office
1760 Courtwood Crescent
Ottawa, ON K2C 2B5
TOLL-FREE: 1-866-257-8676
Rediscover Customer Service.
HOURS OF OPERATIONS
Support Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-9pm
Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm
Sales Hours:
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
Billing Hours:
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
BUSINESS SERVICES
RESIDENTIAL SERVICES
TERMS OF SERVICE | PRIVACY POLICY | CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY POLICY | ACCESSIBILITY | VOIP 911 TERMS
© Copyright 1996-2022 Storm Internet Services | All Rights Reserved.