May Long Weekend

by | May 17, 2022 | News, Press Release

Graphic banner that says Victoria Day

In recognition of this year’s Victoria Day long weekend, all of our offices will be closed on Monday, May 23rd.

Offices will re-open for telephone support on Tuesday, May 24th. Please note that our Client Service Representatives will be available on Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd, from 9 AM – 5 PM.

Emergency and on-call services will operate as normal.

